Introspective Nightmares

Narcotic Wasteland, Malignancy

Shaker's Pub
Sun, 30 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsLong Island
$22.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Introspective Nightmares
About

Sunday, June 30th

Narcotic Wasteland

Malignancy

@ Shaker's Pub

4608 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, New York

6:30 PM

18+

$18 ADV

$20 DOS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 48 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Narcotic Wasteland, Malignancy

Venue

Shaker's Pub

4608 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, New York 11769, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

