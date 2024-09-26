Top track

Prolapse - Tina This is Matthew Stone

Prolapse + Kylie Monologue

New River Studios
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prolapse originally formed in Leicester, UK, in the early 1990s and earned a cult following for their chaotic live sets, and tense and repetitious songs like Flex and Tina This Is Matthew Stone. They feature duelling vocalists Mick Derrick and Linda Steely...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
Lineup

Kylie Monologue, Prolapse

Venue

New River Studios

199 Eade Rd, London N4 1DN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

