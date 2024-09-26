DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Prolapse originally formed in Leicester, UK, in the early 1990s and earned a cult following for their chaotic live sets, and tense and repetitious songs like Flex and Tina This Is Matthew Stone. They feature duelling vocalists Mick Derrick and Linda Steely...
