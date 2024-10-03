Top track

Festival de Marne : Yamê + 1ère partie

Espace Jean Vilar
Thu, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsVitry-sur-Seine
About

Artiste franco-camerounais et 100 % autodidacte, Yamê lance sa carrière solo en mars 2020. Révélation masculine des Victoires de la musique cette année, la musique de YAMÊ est un équilibre subtil et précis entre l’univers groovy/jazzy et la versatilité mod...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Espace Jean Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open8:00 pm

