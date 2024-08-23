Top track

Griffin Benton: In A Darker Shade Album Release

El Club Detroit
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Griffin Benton is an alternative rock singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Detroit, MI, now based in Boston, MA. Blending massive guitar riffs, anthemic vocals, and gritty lyrics, he's developed a unique sonic fingerprint that’s sure to leave...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Griffin Benton

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

