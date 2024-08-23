DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Griffin Benton is an alternative rock singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Detroit, MI, now based in Boston, MA. Blending massive guitar riffs, anthemic vocals, and gritty lyrics, he's developed a unique sonic fingerprint that’s sure to leave...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.