Soul Jazz Records Garden Party

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 17 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Soul Jazz Records has become an essential part of our summer gatherings—loved by us, and adored by the crowd, the London-based record label associated with iconic Soho record shop Sounds of the Universe is back this summer to take over our garden.

Make su...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

