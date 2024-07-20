DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belly Deep Allstar Summer Showcase

Secret Location, Digbeth, Birmingham
Sat, 20 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

3 Spaces filled with the UK's finest entertainers all under one roof. This ones set to be the talk of the town.

JZTÄ presents BELLY DEEP on Saturday, the 20th of July 2024 with a allstar summer showcase.

ENTERTAINERS on the night

MAIN ROOM:

  • Supa d

This is an 18+ event (NO I.D - NO ENTRY)
Presented by JZTÄ
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
DJ Supa D, JEZTA, Pure Vibes and 7 more

Venue

Secret Location, Digbeth, Birmingham

Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

