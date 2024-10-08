Top track

Kazy Lambist - Nirvana

Kazy Lambist

La Cigale
Tue, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €29.71

About

Il continue de creuser le sillon d’une musique sans friction, sans conflit. Hospitalière et panoramique. Sophistiquée et hédoniste. Volatile et élégante. Détendue mais incarnée. Car là où d’autres n’utilisent leur arsenal électronique qu’à des fins belliqu...

Tout public
Présenté par À Gauche de la Lune.
Lineup

Kazy Lambist

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

