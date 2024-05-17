DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event is a party celebrating the launch of Raven Presents. An organization focused on creating more performance and community spaces for QPOC in New York City. We have performances by Hater(@813Hater)who makes alternative hip-hop, Tara Feather(@TaraFe...
