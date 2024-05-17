Top track

Hater - Blushing

Raven Launch Party

Purgatory
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is a party celebrating the launch of Raven Presents. An organization focused on creating more performance and community spaces for QPOC in New York City. We have performances by Hater(@813Hater)who makes alternative hip-hop, Tara Feather(@TaraFe...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Hater, Tara Feather, Yes2Hvn and 2 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

