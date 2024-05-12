Top track

Dizraeli - Maria

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dizraeli, Emily Magpie

The Prince Albert, Stroud
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsStroud
£16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dizraeli - Maria
Got a code?

About

4 years after the Worldwide Award nominated record The Unmaster, Dizraeli announces the release of his new album JOY MACHINE with a 15-date UK tour.

Recorded almost entirely in a single day at the legendary Total Refreshment Centre in London, JOY MACHINE...

All ages
Presented by Prince Albert, Stroud.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dizraeli, Emily Magpie

Venue

The Prince Albert, Stroud

Rodborough Hill, Stroud, GL5 3SS, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.