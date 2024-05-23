Top track

Young Creatures - Fear All the Things

Young Creatures + Jangus Kangus + Giant Killer Bats

The Paramount
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Giant Killer Bats

Jangus Kangus

Young Creatures

$15 adv/ $20 dos

all ages

Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Young Creatures, Jangus Kangus

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

