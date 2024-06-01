DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Makeup Girl, Diet Lite, Fetcher

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:30 pm
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, June 1st 2024
Makeup Girl + Diet Lite + Fetcher
9:30PM - $15 - All Ages

MAKEUP GIRL
Washington, DC
https://makeupgirl.bandcamp.com

DIET LITE
Milwaukee, WI
https://dietlitemusic.bandcamp.com/music

FETCHER
Baltimore, MD
https://f...

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
Diet Lite, Massie

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

