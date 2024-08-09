DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London's only all-women brass band take over our stage with the best hip hop, RnB & soul bangers.
For lovers of Destiny's Child, The Bee Gees, Erykah Badu, Pip Millet, Jill Scott, Celeste and more, She's Got Brass will be serving up a set infused with new...
