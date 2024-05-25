Top track

Take Me to Your Leader

Acid Tongue + Alice SK + Espuma

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50

About

SON Estrella Galicia & Paper Dress Live present a cauldron of musical alchemy with Acid Tongue's psychedelic fuzz, Alice SK's introspective melodies, and Espuma's cosmic fusion.

Brace yourself for a night of unparalleled sonic transcendence ✨

ACID TONGUE...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SON Estrella Galicia & Paper Dress Live
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Espuma, Alice SK, Acid Tongue

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR

Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

