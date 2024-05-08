DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Doors: 19:00
Bands from: 20:00
Tickets:
VVK Sliding scale 10,50/15,50/20,50 €
𝔸𝕓𝕠𝕦𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥
Andrea Poggio is a Milan-based singer-songwriter who has built a unique bridge between traditional Italian songcraft and edgy electronic pop....
