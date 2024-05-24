DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DOUR FESTIVAL IS COMING TO LONDON!
Experience the dynamic fusion of European festival vibes as Dour Festival makes its UK debut at London's Village Underground, curated by Warmer People.
Get ready for a night of pulsating techno beats headlined by Dour F...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.