Dour Festival: Dr. Rubinstein

Village Underground
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £15
About

DOUR FESTIVAL IS COMING TO LONDON!

Experience the dynamic fusion of European festival vibes as Dour Festival makes its UK debut at London's Village Underground, curated by Warmer People.

Get ready for a night of pulsating techno beats headlined by Dour F...

Presented by Warmer people.
£
Lineup

Dr. Rubinstein, Yazzus

Venue

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

