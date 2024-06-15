Top track

Lanarka

Sébastien Léger

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sébastien Léger's career is proof of how far dedication, passion, consistency and originality can take a producer. His prolific output belies the thought and effort that he pours into each production, setting him out as the antithesis to lazy contemporarie...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sébastien Léger

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

