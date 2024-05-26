DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BEEFMINCE BIG BALL MAY

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 26 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£19.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready for BEEFMINCE’s biggest year yet! BEEFMINCE BIG BALL is serving you:

- The UK's BIGGEST Bear Ball
- BEEFMINCE Resident DJs SILVERHOOK & CACTUSHEAD
- Special guest DJ MASSIMO PARAMOUR
- GO-GO Dancing Bears
- Gear Stalls
- and more...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
1250 capacity

