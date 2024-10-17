DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Evan Honer is a singer-songwriter originally from Surprise, Arizona. Influenced by esteemed artists like Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, and Jim Croce, Evan has masterfully crafted a captivating blend of modern outlaw country, indie folk, and alt-pop sensibi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.