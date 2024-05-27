DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lovely Eggs

XOYO Birmingham
Mon, 27 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£19.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
For The Lovely Eggs being in a band is a way of life. It’s about art. It’s about creativity and expression. It’s about following your own path and doing things your own way. Holly and David operate on their own terms, spewing out music, records, art and te...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

