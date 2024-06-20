DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reuben James

Purcell Room
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50
Rising star British singer, songwriter and pianist Reuben James takes to the floor for an evening of soul and jazz numbers.

James is a magnetic presence in the music scene, drawing in collaborations with the likes of Stormz, Sam Smith, Herbie Hancock, Lana Del Rey and Jorja Smith.

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Reuben James

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

