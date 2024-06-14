DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spaghetti Disco

Scala
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Indulge in a Night of Italian Splendor

It’s time to embrace the flavors, sounds, and style of Italy right in the heart of London! Join us at Scala on June 14th for the second edition of “Spaghetti Disco” – the ultimate Italian party experience that promis...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GOTOBEAT
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.