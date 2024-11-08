Top track

Zeke - Long Train Runnin'

Zeke

New Cross Inn
Fri, 8 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

About

Zeke

ZEKE established a nasty disposition while cutting teeth on their own brash hardcore punk. ZEKE formed in 1993 with an original lineup of Blind Marky Felchtone, Donny Paycheck, Mark Pierce, and Dizzy Lee Roth. The band’s first release was 1993’s ‘Wes...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zeke

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

