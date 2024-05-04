DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Funbox: Star Wars

Timbre Room
Sat, 4 May, 6:30 pm
ComedySeattle
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hosted by Fran Zia and Ava Magnum, Funbox is a monthly themed drag show featuring drag inspired by geeky pop culture.

In a Drag Galaxy not so far away our Funbox cast will be paying tribute to Star Wars this May. Come join us for our 2 year anniversary sh...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.