An indisputable pioneer of Black British dance music, Norman Jay’s illustrious career contains many firsts. The ’80s saw his show on (then pirate) radio station Kiss FM coin the term “rare groove”, and his soundsystem, Good Times, introduced genres such as
It’s good vibes all round with this line-up of three iconic DJs – Norman Jay, Charlie Dark and Marcia Carr – spinning the decks in a late-night party.
Norman Jay is unquestionably one of the most respected and popular DJs in the world today. Co- founder o...
