Norman Jay & Friends

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£38.50

About Norman Jay MBE

An indisputable pioneer of Black British dance music, Norman Jay’s illustrious career contains many firsts. The ’80s saw his show on (then pirate) radio station Kiss FM coin the term “rare groove”, and his soundsystem, Good Times, introduced genres such as Read more

Event information

It’s good vibes all round with this line-up of three iconic DJs – Norman Jay, Charlie Dark and Marcia Carr – spinning the decks in a late-night party.

Norman Jay is unquestionably one of the most respected and popular DJs in the world today. Co- founder o...

This is an 18+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Norman Jay MBE, Marcia Carr, Charlie Dark

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

