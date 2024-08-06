DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CORPSE PAINT LIFE DRAWING IN HACKNEY

Helgi's
Tue, 6 Aug, 8:00 pm
ArtLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready to dive into the dark and mysterious world of slaytanic art at our Corpse Paint Life Drawing event!

Join us at Helgis Bar for an evening of artistic exploration like no other.

📅 Date: Monthly on Tuesdays

🕖 Time: 8 PM - 10 PM

📍 Location: He...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Helgi's

177 Mare St, London E8 3RG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.