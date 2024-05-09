DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karl Onibuje's Orun at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Karl Onibuje's Orun Feat Femi Temowo and Eddie Wakili-Hick.

Acclaimed Producer and Bass powerhouse, Karl Onibuje is known for his collaborations with world-class artists such as Laura Mvula and Christine and the Queens.

In this special feature show, Karl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Femi Temowo

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

