Top track

I Never Want To See You Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Quasi - Featuring "Birds" Tour w/ Marnie Stern

The Blue Room
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$32.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Never Want To See You Again
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Pacific Northwest rock legends Quasi play their beloved 1998 classic third album Featuring "Birds," start to finish in its entirety for the first time.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.