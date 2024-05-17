DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Впервые в Лондоне «СуперFest» 90х 2000х
Фестиваль который станет ежегодным событием!
17 мая ивент-холл 229 London
Вас ждет - Шоу-программа,
красочные декорации
и супер-хиты в живом исполнении.
Вы перенесетесь во времена девяностых-нулевых и прочувств...
