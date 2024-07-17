Top track

Sick Of It All @Legend Club Milano

Legend Club
Wed, 17 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€31.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rocker Sound Agency & Legend Club presentano un gradito ritorno!

I Sick Of It All torneranno nel nostro paese il 17 luglio saranno al Legend Club Milano.

I Sick Of It All sono una vera e propria istituzione, oltre che una delle delle band più longeve a p...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sick Of It All, Toxic Youth

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

