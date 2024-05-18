DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

East London: Summer 2024 Day and Night Party

Dalston Roofpark
Sat, 18 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This May, we're kicking summer off with a DAY & NIGHT party in the heart of East London!

🔊☀️🍹🍻

During the day, we'll be dancing under the London sun, on the BEST roof terrace in east, Dalston Roofpark.

Expect soulful house & disco sounds, a stunning...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
Venue

Dalston Roofpark

The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

