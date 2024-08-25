Top track

Frank Ocean's 'Blonde' vs 'Channel Orange'

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Sun, 25 Aug, 8:00 pm
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This August Bank Holiday the Testify Gospel Choir deep dive into the mind and music of Frank Ocean with a Gospel rendition of his two pivotal albums, Blonde and Channel Orange at The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.

Expect to hear all the hits from these two Gra...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

