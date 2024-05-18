Top track

Motorcycle Display Team - To the Endless

Motorcycle Display Team / The Rays / Glue Men

New Cross Inn
Sat, 18 May, 6:00 pm
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Motorcycle Display Team - To the Endless
About

Motorcycle Display Team

Bona Rays

Glue Men

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GLUE MEN, Bona Rays, Motorcycle Display Team

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

