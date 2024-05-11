DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ Party! with Ian Curtis Is Hungry

Our Wicked Lady
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An 80s New Wave party featuring Depeche Mode, New Order, The Cure, Tears for Fears, Siouxsie and The Banshees, Pet Shop Boys, and more!

First floor at Our Wicked Lady
11:00pm-2:00am
FREE

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

