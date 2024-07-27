Top track

Tomb Mold - Will of Whispers

Tomb Mold, Horrendous

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 27 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vitus Presents: Canadian death heavy hitters TOMB MOLD return to Brooklyn with Philadelphia's HORRENDOUS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

