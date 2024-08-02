Top track

Call of the Road

Jenny Don't And The Spurs, Mitch Polzak & DJ Pretty Ricky

Kilowatt
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

https://www.jennydontandthespurs.com/about.html

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have been pioneering their own path in the music world for over a dozen years. Known for their high-energy Country Western style and captivating stage presence, they've garnered a g...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jenny Don't and the Spurs

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

