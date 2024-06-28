Top track

Sounds Of Nature - Vaguelettes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Isla #7 : pass 3 jours

Île Des Embiez
28 Jun - 1 Jul
GigsMarseille
€156.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sounds Of Nature - Vaguelettes
Got a code?

About

Une île, des rencontres, de la brume, trois jours et trois nuits pour se ressourcer, s'amuser et danser. ☀️💦

Informations importantes :
Ce pass n'inclut pas les traversées en bateau entre Le Brusc et les Embiez.

Si vous avez réservé un hébergement sur...

Présenté par Isla.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Île Des Embiez

Embiez, 83140 Six-Fours-les-Plages, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.