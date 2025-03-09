DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOREEN (Usuarios Santander)

LA RIVIERA
Sun, 9 Mar 2025, 7:01 pm
GigsMadrid
€30
About

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por Primavera Tours.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LA RIVIERA

Paseo Bajo de la Virgen del Puerto, S/N, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:01 pm

