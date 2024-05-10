Top track

Jordan Gruver - Without Loving You

Jordan Gruver, Courgette + Gold Man

The Virgil
Fri, 10 May, 6:00 pm
Jordan Gruver is an Arizona-born singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist currently based in Los Angeles. Her music fuses dynamic yet familiar melodies set to a musical convergence of folk, pop, and jazz. Jordan’s warm, soulful vocals and delicate lyric...

This is an 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
