Witching, Gimic

The Moon
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Philly band WITCHING's sound has evolved into a genre-bending, nightmarish, blackened melodic death metal that embodies the fusion of pitch-black intensity through black metal, sludge, post-metal & more. The band has shared stages with Sunrot, Primitive Ma...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Witching, Gimic

Venue

The Moon

3 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

