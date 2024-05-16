Top track

Suonno D'Ajere - 'O Guappo 'nnammurato

Suonno d'Ajere in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Giovedì 16 maggio al BIKO di Milano arrivano i Suonno d'Ajere per presentare dal vivo il nuovo disco “nun v’annammurate”.

Il progetto "Suonno d'Ajere" nasce nel 2016 dall'esigenza di conoscere e approfondire ciò che la città di Napoli ha prodotto nella su...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Suonno d'Ajere Trio

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

