The Death Of Pop - Forget Myself

The Death of Pop Album Launch Party w/ Support

The Finsbury
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
Triples Is Best are excited to present the launch party for London/Bristol janglegaze legends The Death of Pop, and they're excellent third album 'Flog'. Joining them for the night is wonderful alt-pop superstar Aniwa and Neko

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples Is Best.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Death Of Pop, Neko, Aniwa

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

