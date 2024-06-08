Top track

Wasp Of A Woman

DÉRIVES w/ Cashu, Badsista, D. Tiffany & more

Le Mazette
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

༄ 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 ༄

4 scènes - 4 Dérives

Dérives, le format club du Mazette, revient pour une 3e édition le samedi 8 juin : un b2b exclusif de Cashu et Badsista, mais aussi Pura Pura et D. Tiffany en Main Room, un takeover de SUPER Daronne en Contre soiré...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
BADSISTA b2b Cashu, Badsista, Cashu and 3 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

