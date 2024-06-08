DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
༄ 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 ༄
4 scènes - 4 Dérives
Dérives, le format club du Mazette, revient pour une 3e édition le samedi 8 juin : un b2b exclusif de Cashu et Badsista, mais aussi Pura Pura et D. Tiffany en Main Room, un takeover de SUPER Daronne en Contre soiré...
