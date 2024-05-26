Top track

Mr. Big Shot

COLLATERAL

The Underworld
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The band have been busy since the release of their debut EP 4 Shots! on November 17, 2018, which featured the single Midnight Queen, song that received major airplay on Planet Rock, the UK's biggest classic rock radio station, and got to the top of the Aus...

Presented by KENT MUSIC GROUP
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Collateral

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

