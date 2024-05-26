DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The band have been busy since the release of their debut EP 4 Shots! on November 17, 2018, which featured the single Midnight Queen, song that received major airplay on Planet Rock, the UK's biggest classic rock radio station, and got to the top of the Aus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs