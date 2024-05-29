Top track

Haunted Cathouse

Nekromantix, PopSkull Rebels

recordBar
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Nekromantix

What happens when you mix rockabilly with punk? Nekromantix is the answer. With song titles such as ‘Horny In a Hearse’, ‘Who Killed The Cheerleader’ and ‘Gargoyles Over Copenhagen’, this Danish-American psychobilly band are known for bringing horror, gore Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Never self-serious while far from a joke at the same time, Nekromantix is a musical unearthing of the biggest themes from the greatest works of monster, zombie, vampire, werewolf and b-horror fiction; ripped from literature, comic book pages or classic cel...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nekromantix

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

