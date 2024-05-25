Top track

Riketté Genesis - Bei Mir Bist Du Schein

Riketté Genesis: Love and Break Ups (2nd House)

Alfie's
Sat, 25 May, 8:15 pm
GigsLondon
About

Join us at the hottest new jazz stage Alfies' for a special featured performance by one of the UK’s top jazz vocalists, Riketté Genesis. Riketté dazzles with her effortless blending of swing and soul alongside her fantastic band. Together their swinging an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Lineup

Riketté Genesis

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:15 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

