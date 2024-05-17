Top track

Soho Live Music Club - Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Postive (Live)

The Night Train ft. Kitty LaRoar

Alfie's
Fri, 17 May, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kitty LaRoar debuts Alfies' with her silky vocals, scatting and free-styling at the drums. Together with her partner-in-crime, Nick Shankland (piano/bass), this tight band will be showcasing their spectacular arrangements of some of the greatest jazz stand...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Lineup

Kitty LaRoar

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends12:30 am

