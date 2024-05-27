Top track

David Bowie - "Heroes"

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pub Quiz

Sebright Arms
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Bowie - "Heroes"
Got a code?

About

Welcome to our weekly quiz at Sebright Arms run by the fantastic Sophia of Lemon Quizzes.

Entrance costs £6 per team (6 members maximum) and we start at 7:30pm. 1st prize is a £50 bar tab! Our Happy Hour runs from 5-7pm so get down early for cheap drinks,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lemon Quizzes
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.