Spring W/ Sika: We are the vibe!

OUTSIDE COURTYARD, Brixton Jamm
Mon, 6 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
£32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DOORS CLOSE:6 PM

Tickets are INVAILD after doors are closed.

AGE: 22+ EVENT.

DRESS CODE: Sweet & Stylish.(Look good and feel comfortable)

-Hats are permitted.

-No heels

-No Sportswear

This is an 22+ event
Presented by SIKA ENTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

OUTSIDE COURTYARD, Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, Vassal, London SW9 6LH, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

