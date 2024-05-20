Top track

il sogno del marinaio - The Man Next To Me In the Van

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Il Sogno del Marinaio

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 20 May, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

il sogno del marinaio - The Man Next To Me In the Van
Got a code?

About

IL SOGNO DEL MARINAIO | MILANO

Mike Watt - Stefano Pilia - Paolo Mongardi

LUNEDÌ 20 MAGGIO 2024 _ H.21

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Il Sogno del Marinaio

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.