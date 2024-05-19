DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lex + A Cool Ass Party

Darling Aviary
Sun, 19 May, 3:00 pm
DJSacramento
$35.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
With Sacramento being my HOME, I really wanted to curate my first rendition of a DJ LEX EXPERIENCE - a cool ass party where people can CONNECT, FEEL, + BUILD off of pure love and admiration for music + energy. Setting the tone for summer, nothing sounded m...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DJ Lex
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Darling Aviary

712 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

